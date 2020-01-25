Donald Derra, 98, of Gothenburg, died Jan. 23, 2020, at Gothenburg Health in Gothenburg.
Don was born in Campbell on Sept. 15, 1921. When he was 9, the family moved to Farnam, where they farmed south of town. He lived with his sister Belle and Earl Thomalla and rode a horse to school. He graduated from Farnam High School in 1939.
Don was united in marriage to Yvonne Wiggers on June 13, 1946. To this union they were blessed with two children, Larry Douglas and Kathleen Rae. The family lived in Farnam where he farmed and ranched. The family also farmed south of Brady for 11 years. They then moved to Jeffrey Reservoir where he worked for Central Public Power. In 1969, he and Yvonne moved to Gothenburg where he worked for Gothenburg Hospital as the head maintenance man and later for the Gothenburg School District. He retired in 1988. Don was active in the Brady Lions Club and Odd Fellows at Farnam, as well as the Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church.
He loved woodworking and all of his family was blessed with his work. He enjoyed camping, playing bridge, puzzles and games with all of his family.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, George and Rosa Derra; his wife, Yvonne; his siblings, Virgil Derra, Bernard Derra, Viola Hamson, Richard Derra, Belle Thomalla and Thersa Lydic; and his grandson, Troy Allen Derra.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Larry (Diane) Derra and Kathy (Dennis) Conley; grandchildren, Annette (Mike) Fletcher, Missy (Wade) Koenen, Aaron (Kami) Conley and Lacie (Mike) Broome; great-grandchildren, Cody (Marci), Austin, and Brandon (Madeline) Fletcher, Gage (Madi) and Catie Koenen, Dawson, Ashton and Kiaya Conley, Amy Conley-Livingston, and Cole (Courtney) and Chase Viter; great-great-grandchildren, Camden and Eden Fletcher; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Patrick School Endowment, Paws-itive Partners and Our Lady of Good Counsel, 1915 Ave. J Gothenburg, NE 69138. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Our Lady of Good Counsel with Donald O’Brien officiating. Visitation with family present and memorial book signing will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Jan. 28, at Stone Hearth Estates, Gothenburg. A rosary will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Our Lady of Good Counsel. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
