Donald Larry Tuma, 79, of North Platte, passed away Aug. 18, 2019, at his daughter’s home, with his family present.
Don was born on May 4, 1940, in Grand Island to Stephen and Agnes (Zmek) Tuma.
Don grew up in Grand Island, and later attended North Platte Public Schools, graduating with the class of 1958. He enlisted in the United States Navy, serving all over the world. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Nebraska.
He married Twylia Bobo, Jan. 4, 1963, and worked for a small local company delivering merchandise around many small towns, and later worked for Metz Baking as a delivery driver. Eventually he hired out with the Union Pacific Railroad as a switchman, retiring in the 1980s, and in his later years drove a contract mail route delivering mail for many years.
Don was a hard worker and gave 100% no matter what job he held. He enjoyed his children and their families. He looked forward to holiday gatherings, especially Thanksgiving and “tending the bird!”
His hobbies included hunting, Keno, Sunday Yahtzee and games, and trips to Deadwood with his family. He took special pride in his gardening and yard work and will be remembered as a simple, loving, easygoing man. He asked for so little in life, and gave his children and wife his everything.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Twylia; daughter, Kaye Borden; and a brother, Richard Tuma.
Survivors include his children, Robyn (Rocky) Torres, Karen (Gary) Bassett, and John Borden, all of North Platte; grandchildren, Jory (Nikki) Torres of North Platte, Jenna Torres of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Jessica Binegar, Julia (Matt) Kellie, Jeremiah Binegar, and Christopher Borden, all of North Platte; great-grandchildren, Pyper, Audrianna, Leighton, and Pax; and a brother, Gerald (Kerry) Tuma of North Platte.
Memorials are suggested in his name and online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Christian wake services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the Rev. Josh Brown as celebrant. Inurnment will follow at 2 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Cremation was chosen. Those wishing to sign the register book may do so from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, with the family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.