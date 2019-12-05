Donald Lunkwitz, 77, of Maxwell, departed this world on Dec. 2, 2019, at North Platte Care Center.
He was born to Otto and Doris (Bockus) Lunkwitz, on Sept. 2, 1942, in North Platte at the house, along with his twin brother, Daniel. The twins were not expected to live and hence, no middle name.
He attended Bignell School and later went on to North Platte High School. After graduation, he went on to work for a period of time for the U.P. Railroad. With this venture, he was regularly going to Scottsbluff for work, where he was eventually introduced to Bonnie Gentry by his twin brother, Daniel. Don and Bonnie married on April 5, 1964, in Gering. The marriage lasted almost 51 years, with two children.
He eventually went to work at the family farm on East State Farm Road and made a career out of farming, ranching and watching over his dairy herd. Anyone who knew Don realized that he worked very hard his entire life and was very proud to make this his home. He never really moved away from the family farm where he lived most of his life, as it is where he loved to be.
Don really knew no strangers and would strike up a conversation with anyone. Once that happened, you could usually hear him laughing and carrying on about the events of the time.
The farm was his lifelong passion and he never wanted to leave it, even for a vacation.
Don lived 77 years and 3 months, and was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie, parents; twin brother, Daniel; and other brother, Roger.
He has left surviving family to carry on, oldest son, Donald Allen (Chris) Lunkwitz of Maxwell; youngest son, Michael Otto Lunkwitz of Omaha; three grandchildren, Donald Allen “D.J.” Lunkwitz Jr., Mollee (Lunkwitz) Harman and husband, David, and Dalton Lunkwitz, extended grandchildren, Andy and Dawn Miller, Lori and Chad Mau, Emily and Ryne Frey; great-grandson Cooper Mau; brother-in-law, Larry Gentry and wife, Kathy; brothers, Derl, Gary and Ronnie; sister Margaret Norton; and many nieces and nephews and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested. Online condolences may be shared atcarpentermemorial.com.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Plainview Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
