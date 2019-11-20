Donald Ray “Don” Lakey, 88, of North Platte, died at home surrounded by his family on Nov. 18, 2019.
Don was born April 12, 1931, to Ray and Grace (Hastings) Lakey on a farm southwest of Paxton where he grew up. Don attended District 11 Rural School and Paxton High School; he eventually received his GED in 1979.
Don enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1952 and served in Korea as a clerk typist and company clerk. After his honorable discharge from active duty, he continued serving our country with the 89th Division, Active Reserve Unit until his retirement with the rank of staff sergeant.
On Oct. 23, 1957, Don married Marion Bewley at Paxton. They lived in Ogallala for a while before moving to North Platte in 1958. Don and Marion had a son, Rodney, who passed away in 1957, and later adopted Robert and Mike.
Don attended several custodial schools and got the rating as a Class 3 custodian. He then went to work for the North Platte Public Schools District in the maintenance department before getting a job with the U.S. government in the G.S.A. Department. Don was a custodial leader for many years until retiring and also owned his own business, Lakey’s Custodial Service, which he sold in 1982.
He spent his free time playing internet checkers, doing paint by numbers and was very active in his church and various organizations. Don was recently recognized as a 75-year member of the First United Methodist Church, where he had served on several church boards and was an usher. He was president of the High Rise Board; member of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, where he served in all offices at the local, state and federal levels, including president of Nebraska Retired Employees in 2005; member of Walla Walla IOOF Lodge No. 56 for over 50 years and served as secretary, business manager, District 17 Grand Master, District 4 Deputy Grand Warden and conducted many Odd Fellow funeral services; and was a member of Eagles Aerie No. 2839.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Marion, and their infant son, Rodney; his parents, Ray and Grace; and brothers, Melvin and Jim Lakey.
He is survived by his sons, Robert (Sandy) Lakey and Mike Lakey, all of North Platte; grandkids, Jennifer Lakey (Jeff Bacon), Jamie (Matt) James, Jessica Lakey, Jason (Jeanne) Lakey, Kaelynn (Peter) Cain, and Greg Krzykowski; 10 great-grandchildren; and many other family members including special cousins, Robert and Luella Nitzel, of Longmont, Colorado, and Karen Hastings, of Hawaii.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the First United Methodist Church.
Memorial service with Odd Fellow Rites will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Douglas A. Delp officiating. Cremation was chosen. Burial with military honors will follow in Fort McPherson National Cemetery. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.