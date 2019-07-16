Donald Richard “Rick” Anderson, 66, of North Platte, passed away July 13, 2019, at the Emerald Nursing and Rehab, Cozad.
Rick was born on Nov. 20, 1952, in Sutherland to Leon J. and Della M. (Kelso) Anderson. He attended school in Sutherland and upon graduating enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in 1973. He was honorably discharged in 1977.
Rick was married in August 1972 and to this union, two daughters were born, Colleen and Dawn.
Rick worked driving a truck for Crete Carriers for 35 years and ended his career at the Walmart Distribution Center as a refrigeration serviceman on trucks.
On July 24, 2004, he married Donna Cochran in Lemoyne.
Rick loved to fish and enjoyed his work throughout his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepson, Michael Harris; wife, Twila; grandparents, Dick and Mae Kelso; father-in-law, Ralph Cochran; and a nephew, Jeff L. Anderson.
Survivors include his wife, Donna of North Platte; daughters, Colleen Anderson and Dawn Anderson, both of North Platte; 13 grandchildren; in-laws, Jim and Linda Cochran and Judy and Phil Landfried, all of North Platte; mother-in-law, Marge Cochran of North Platte; siblings, Marlene Anderson of North Platte, Vina (Bill) Finch of Paxton, Neil (Jeanna) Anderson of Indianola, Diana (Ron Green) Anderson of Wilcox, and Kathy (Mike) Tindell of Arizona; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to the Home for Vets, or any other veterans’ organizations. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Graveside services with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with Pastor John Stone officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
