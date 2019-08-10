Donna Elaine Erb, 63, of Los Angeles, passed away July 16, 2019, at the UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica, California.
Donna was born Sept. 26, 1955, in North Platte to Donald and Bettymae (Miller) Erb. She graduated valedictorian of North Platte High School class of 1973. She graduated with honors from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. While in college, she was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa Honors Society and was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She attended law school at the University of Michigan and after graduation accepted a position at American Medical Holdings. She rose to the level of vice president within the company’s legal department and worked there for more than two decades.
She lived primarily in California after completing her education. She also lived in Dallas for several years and was married and then divorced during her time in the city.
She loved the weather of California, going on walks and going to movies. She always had a cat for companionship and was an active supporter of the ASPCA.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Bettymae Erb.
Donna is survived by her two brothers, Roger (Becky) Erb of North Platte and David Erb of Omaha; two nieces, Shyanne Waltemath and Claire-Lise Erb; and two nephews, Samuel Erb and Clinton Erb.
Memorials are suggested to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at aspca.org.
Cremation will be in Los Angeles, with the ashes to be scattered off the coast of Los Angeles County.
