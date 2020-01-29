Donna Jean Goosey, 82, of North Platte, passed away Jan. 28, 2020, at her daughter’s home.
She was born Aug. 16, 1937, to Nobert and Lenora (Kesterson) Sparks.
Donna grew up in North Platte. She married Harold Goosey Aug. 24, 1960, in Kearney. The couple lived in North Platte, where she cleaned houses, did ironing for many people and took excellent care of her family.
She was an excellent wife, mother and grandmother and was the center of her family. Donna was an amazing cook, especially her Christmas cookies. She enjoyed the Christmas season and was generous with her family.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband on Jan. 8, 2019; great-grandson, T.J. Barker; and granddaughter-in-law, Valerie Coleman.
Survivors include four children, Carrie (Kent Lichty) Naranjo, Jennifer (Steve) Coleman, Vickie Yearsley, and Dianna (Scott Nicholson) Goosey, all of North Platte; seven grandchildren, Nikki (Randy) Barker of North Platte, Kellie (Nick) Benzick of Waseca, Minnesota, Jessi (Cody) Kahler of Curtis, Steven Jr. (Marsha) Coleman of North Platte, Alexis (Josh) Hood of Lincoln, Mackenzie (Ben) Crane of Ainsworth, Jordan (Dillon Linson) Rosse of Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Ty (Erika) Barker of Denver, Jace Barker of Kearney, Treyce Barker of North Platte, Jernie Barker of North Platte, Molly Coleman of Leadville, Colorado, Gage Hansen of North Platte, Maddie Benzick of Waseca, Marston Coleman of North Platte, Jax Coleman of North Platte, Payton Kahler of North Platte, Asher Kahler of Curtis, Charlee Kahler of Curtis, Loxley Hood of Lincoln, Copper Hood of Lincoln, Landon Crane of North Platte, Deakon Crane of Ainsworth, Breckon Crane of Ainsworth; brother, Bob (Patsy) Sparks of North Platte; and brothers-in-law, Harry Goosey and Don (Mary) Goosey of North Platte.
Memorials are suggested to Great Plains Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery Columbarium, near Maxwell. Those wishing to sign the book may do so from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
