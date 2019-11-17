Donna Jean Owings, 82, of North Platte, passed away Nov. 15, 2019, surrounded by her family at home.
Donna was born March 15, 1937, at Elm Creek to Clarence Herbert and Marjorie Helen (Thomas) Silkett and grew up in different Nebraska towns. She graduated from Gothenburg High School in 1955, and then worked as a secretary for a while.
On Dec. 30, 1955, Donna married John “Jack” William Owings Jr. in Gothenburg. They moved to Chicago, for a few years then returned to Nebraska in 1960, settling in North Platte.
Donna worked for AAA as a secretary before going to work at the hospital in 1983. After 18 years at the hospital, she retired but kept busy as a volunteer with R.S.V.P. Donna was also a member of First United Methodist Church and American Legion Auxiliary No. 163. She enjoyed crocheting, reading and gardening, and in her younger days she liked to bowl. Donna loved her dogs, especially Toby.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Jr., and their infant son, Jackie; and her parents, Clarence and Marjorie Silkett.
She is survived by her children, John III (Danielle) Owings of Olympia, Washington, Cathy Maranville of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Dawn (Rick) Moerke of North Platte; grandchildren, Gregory Maranville, Joshua Maranville, Nathan Moerke, Alyssa (Tim) Kirk, John “Jay” Owings IV and Sarah Owings; great-grandkids, Isaiah, Rayce, Slade, Blaise, Liani, Dan, Noah, Gavin, Brody and Braxton; sister, Sandra (Lloyd) Monthey, of Republican City; as well as other family.
Memorials are suggested to Callahan Cancer Center or American Legion Auxilary No. 163. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.
Cremation was chosen. Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore with Pastor Brett Hatheway officiating. Inurnment will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. The memorial book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Odean Colonial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
