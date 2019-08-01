Donna Marie Schmidt, 91, died Sunday, July 14, 2019.
She was born in North Platte to Minnie Splinter and William Splinter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Col. Norbert Otto Schmidt, West Point graduate class of ’49, and her brother, Dr. William Eldon Splinter.
She leaves behind her five children: son, Norbert (Bert) Schmidt; daughter, Susan (Schmidt) Smith and husband, Lawrence Smith; daughter, Dr. Caroliese Schmidt; daughter, Krista (Schmidt) Eames and husband, Chris Eames; and daughter, Emily (Schmidt) Snodgrass; 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Genesis House at genesishouse@earthlink.net or Serene Harbor at sereneharbor.org. Online condolences may be left at beachfuneralhome.com.
A service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at The South Patrick Chapel, 84 Harrier Ave., Satellite Beach, Florida.
Beach Funeral Home, Indian Harbour, Florida, is in charge of arrangements.
