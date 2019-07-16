Donna Rae Parker, 75, of North Platte, passed away July 11, 2019, at Great Plains Health.
Donna Rae was born May 28, 1944, to George and Bernice Marsden in Julesburg, Colorado. For the first five years of her life, she lived with her family in Big Springs, before moving to North Platte. She attended North Platte High School, graduating in 1962.
She spent the majority of her life working at Sears in various departments. Retiring in 1994, she spent time quilting and enjoying her grandchildren.
Donna Rae is survived by her daughter, Kimberlee (Steven) Shaffer; grandson, Tristan; and granddaughter, Brynna, all of Des Moines, Iowa.
Cremation was chosen. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
