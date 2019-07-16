Donna Rae Parker

Weather Alert

...DANGEROUS HEAT POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY... .THE COMBINATION OF HEAT AND HUMIDITY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON INTO EARLY WEDNESDAY EVENING, WILL LEAD TO DANGEROUS HEAT CONDITIONS. HEAT INDICIES MAY REACH 105 DEGREES. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NORTH PLATTE HAS ISSUED AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING. * TEMPERATURE...HEAT INDICIES UP TO 105 POSSIBLE. * IMPACTS...ILLNESSES RELATED TO HEAT ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH MEANS THAT A PROLONGED PERIOD OF HOT TEMPERATURES IS EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. &&