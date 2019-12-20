Doris (Beringer) Cordell, 92, formerly of Hershey, died Dec. 18, 2019, in Gothenburg.
Doris was born on July 3, 1927, to Peter and Elizabeth Beringer in Aurora, Illinois. Her mom died in 1927 and later her father married Hazel Ortman, who was a wonderful mother to Doris.
Doris graduated from West Aurora High School with the class of 1945, and then went to work as a bookkeeper for a dress manufacturing company in Aurora. On Oct. 8, 1947, Doris was united in marriage to Jim Cordell at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at Sutherland. The couple lived on a farm west of Hershey for six years, and then moved into town. They raised three children and were married for 58 years.
Doris was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Hershey, where she was on the Altar Society, and was active with the U-Come-To Club. She helped on the Senior Center Board for two years, the Lincoln County Election Board for many years and helped start the recycling program in Hershey. Doris also helped pack boxes for troops overseas with Patriot Packages. In addition to all her activities, she enjoyed her children, grandchildren and being with friends as well as walking, reading, doing embroidery and listening to music.
Along with her mother, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her parents, Peter and Hazel Beringer; a sister, Joan Greenbusch; and niece, Rosemarie Greenbusch.
She is survived by her daughter, Gay (Galen) Cordell-Smith of Mount Vernon, Ohio; sons, Lynn (Barbara) Cordell of Hastings and Pat (Patricia) Cordell of Gothenburg; grandchildren, Gabe (Kara) Cordell of Bennington and Jennifer (Joe) Cordell-Wheeler of St. Louis, Missouri; great-grandchildren, Sienna Lynn and Ayla Elizabeth Cordell; nephew, David Greenbusch of Aurora, Illinois; special friend, Della Brown of Hershey; and other friends and family.
Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Memorials are suggested to Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with celebrant Father Vidya Sagar Arikotla. Burial will follow at the Riverview Cemetery, south of Sutherland. In keeping with Doris’ wishes, the casket will be closed. The memorial book may be signed from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.