Doris Jean Johnson passed away to be with her Lord and Savior at 10:15 Aug. 28, 2019.
Jean was born in North Platte and graduated from University of Nebraska. She moved to Los Angeles and worked most of her adult life for the Hilton Corporation as a property manager. Jean was an avid aviator, and flew her family and friends all over the country. When she retired, she bought a home with her mother, Pansy Johnson, in Phoenix, Arizona. She resided there for the last 20 years, coming back to frequently visit her family in North Platte.
Jean was a loving aunt, cousin and sister-in-law and will be missed.
She is survived by her nieces, Kristel Johnson Fawcett and Kathy Johnson Houser; her nephew Tim Johnson; her cousin Kent Kittle; her sister-in-law Shirley heriene Johnson; her grand-nieces, Jessica Fawcett, Charlianne Houser, Emma Johnson and Andrea Johnson; and her grand-nephews, Robin Fawcett and Jacob Houser.
Jean asked to be cremated. There will be a memorial for her in Seattle, Washington, and then a memorial Oct. 19 in North Platte.
