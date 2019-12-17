Doris Louise Perry, 94, of Mitchell, entered the heavenly phase of her life on Dec. 5, 2019.
Doris was born in Kearney to Gilbert and Marguerite (Didrikson) Carver on Jan. 9, 1925. She graduated from Kearney High School in 1942 and Nebraska State Teachers College in Kearney (now UNK) in 1945, and then taught home economics and music, as well as private piano, for over 40 years.
While teaching vocal music in Wolbach and enjoying frequent dances with the servicemen, she met Robert Perry. They were married on Aug. 14, 1947, and made their home in several Nebraska communities until they landed in North Platte.
Throughout her life, Doris devoted herself to her Lord Jesus and to praying for her family and friends. She was a lifelong loyal member of the United Methodist Church, a 4-H leader while her children were young, enjoyed quilting, sewing for her girls and tending her violets. Each summer, she took her children to be a part of Camp Farthest Out, where they all learned about Jesus, and she delighted in serving as pianist for many years.
Doris will be remembered for her ever-present smile and joyful attitude.
Those who preceded her in death are her husband, Robert; son, Randy Perry; grandchildren, Brandon Perry and Gloria Ward; her parents; and brother, Boyd Carver.
Doris is survived by her daughters, Cindy Perry, Pam (Ron) Ward, Judy (David) Bailey; daughter-in-law, Debbie Perry; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Memorials will be donated to a few of Doris’ favorite organizations and may be sent to Pam Ward at 1101 E. 38th St. Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Online condolences may be shared at dugankramer.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the caring staff at Mitchell Care Center and Regional West Hospice.
There will be an informal celebration for family and friends at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at United Methodist Church, North Platte. Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home, Scottsbluff, is in charge of arrangements.
