Doris R. Buss, 95 Doris R. Buss, 95, of Cozad, died Feb. 16, 2020, in Gothenburg. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Block Cemetery. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of 95 Doris R. Buss, 95 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.