Dorothy E. Lembke, 93, of Neche, North Dakota, passed away Jan. 5, 2020, at her home in Neche.
Dorothy was born Jan. 22, 1926, in rural Neche, North Dakota, to Gustav and Minnie (Schuppert) Menke. She grew up in the Neche area and graduated from Neche High School. Dorothy then attended Mayville Teachers College and taught at the Lankton Country School for a couple years. On June 20, 1947, Dorothy married James Lembke at Christ Lutheran Church in Neche.
After their marriage they farmed in the Neche area. In 1965, Dorothy began working at Citizens State Bank in Neche, where she worked for over 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, William Menke, Chris Menke, Phillip (Ann) Menke, Margaret (Ben) Geres and Ann Horsley; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Bekkadahl.
She is survived by her husband, James; sons, David (Colleen) Lembke of North Platte, and Robert Lembke of Evanston, Illinois; grandchildren: Jessica Pankonin, Jeremiah (Kari) Lembke, Jami (Eric) Stueben, and Emily Lembke; great-grandchildren, David Lembke, Jaelyn Lembke, Dakota Pankonin, Madelyn Pankonin, Kalli Pankonin, Kiah Lembke, Gavin Stueben and Ellis Lembke; sister, Marie Bekkadahl; sister-in-law, Irene Menke; and brother-in-law, Garnet Horsley.
The online guestbook may be signed at askewfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the Untied Lutheran Church, Cavalier, North Dakota. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the church.
Askew Funeral Home, Cavalier, North Dakota, is in charge of arrangements.
