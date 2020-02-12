Dorothy Ponce, 72, of North Platte, went to her heavenly home Feb. 9, 2020, at Great Plains Health, surrounded by her family.
Dorothy was born Feb. 13, 1947, to Seferino and Helena (Luna) Martinez in North Platte. She grew up and attended school in North Platte. On Jan. 5, 1967, Dorothy married Robert Ponce in Kileen, Texas. When Robert was sent to Vietnam, Dorothy returned to North Platte to be close to family. After his discharge, Robert returned to his family in North Platte.
Dorothy worked at Goodall’s in Ogallala while Robert was in the service. She also worked at the Pawnee Hotel, Centennial Park, Chancellor Place and Aspen Park. Dorothy was a Sunday school teacher, an excellent wife and loving mother. She loved gardening, working outside, dancing and listening to music. She was known to everyone as Aunt Dorothy. She was known for her big Christmas parties and she loved buying gifts for everyone. She was very loving to her grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and her children’s friends. She was a devoted Christian who shared her faith with others and devotedly prayed for others.
She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Jess and Jennie Ponce; grandson, Cameron Allen; and brothers, Sibbio, Crespin, Domingo, Benedict and Simon.
Survivors include her husband, Robert of North Platte; children, Robert Ponce Jr. of North Platte, Philip Joseph (Carmen) Ponce of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Christina (Russell) Brown of Cheyenne, Wyoming; grandchildren, Scott Ponce, Seth (Sharon) Ponce, Elizabeth Ponce, Ashley Brown, Justin Brown and Kaylie Brown; brother, Jessie (Vicky) Martinez of North Platte; sisters, Ramona (Rick) Clark and Julia (Bob) Burks, all of North Platte; numerous other family members; and many friends.
Memorials are suggested in her name and online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Brett Hatheway officiating. Burial will follow at North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be noon- 8 p.m., with the family receiving friends 6 p.m.- 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.
