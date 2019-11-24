Dorothy Rose Madison, 95, of North Platte, formerly of Roscoe, passed away Nov. 21, 2019, at Linden Court in North Platte.
Dorothy was born May 2, 1924, in Ogallala to Walter and Leonette (Vickers) Wright.
She attended school in Ogallala.
On March 20, 1940, she was united in marriage to Bernard Madison. The two of them made their home northeast of Roscoe on a farm, where she raised a quarter-acre garden.
Dorothy worked for Dr. Lynch, Dr. Grabowski and then Dr. Knott as a dental assistant, retiring in 1994 and worked fulltime on the farm.
She made sure the Congregational Church had flowers fresh off the farm for every service. Dorothy loved to compete in the County Fair every year.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard; her parents; two sisters, Helen Hamilton and Hazel Williams; and two brothers, Charles Wright and Walter Wright Jr.
Dorothy is survived by one son, Herb (Connie) Madison of North Platte; one daughter, Joni Madison of Littleton, Colorado; two grandchildren, Bernard (Cathy) Madison and Deanna Madison of Fayetteville, North Carolina; one great-grandchild, Michaela Madison of North Platte; and two step-great-grandchildren, Austin and Connor Mathews of North Platte.
Memorials are suggested to the United Church of Christ, Congregational. 302 N. Spruce St., Ogallala, NE, 69153. Online condolences may be shared and services will be livestreamed at rauckerfuneralhome.com.
Services will be at 2 p.m. MT Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala, with the Rev. Chuck Rager of the United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will be at the Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Draucker Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
