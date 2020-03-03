Shawn Marie Dunham passed away Feb. 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, John Dunham III. She is survived by her mother, Tammy Mattox Dunham Montag; sisters, Sarah and Kristina; brother, John IV; uncle, Jim Dunham; cousins, Jozlyne, Grace, Urijah and Skyler; grandparents, Stella and Steve Mattox of North Platte and Jean Dunham; and many other aunts and uncles. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Salvation Army.
