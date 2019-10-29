Durl Floyd Anderson, 94, of Brady, died Oct. 25, 2019, in Grand Island.
He was born Aug. 11, 1925, in Meadow Grove, son of Floyd and Lilac (May) Anderson. Durl grew up hunting and fishing on the Elkhorn River between Oak Dale and Meadow Grove.
Durl served his country in the United States Navy from Dec. 18, 1943, to May 16, 1946. He was a hard worker. He always worked a full-time job and farmed, as well, to provide for his family. He worked as a mechanic for the Department of Roads and as an auto mechanic at several garages throughout the years. He worked as a machinist at the Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant in Grand Island in the ’60s and early ’70s. He then went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad in North Platte as a machinist in 1972, where he retired from in the 1980s. Even though Durl worked two jobs at a time, he always made time for his family, attending all of the school functions and activities he could.
He was a member of the American Legion and the VFW. Durl enjoyed hunting and fishing. He helped his son, Dennis, with his stockcar and they raced in Hastings, Kearney, North Platte, O’Neill and Smith Center, Kansas.
Durl was preceded in death by his wife, Helga; his parents; grandson, Zacary Lehl; son-in-law, Scott St. John; sisters, May Adair Anderson Davis and Delia Darleen Anderson Ferris; brother, Alva F. Anderson; brother-in-law, O’Dell “Dell” Davis; and nephews, Carl Floyd Kollmar and Elton O’Dell Kollmar.
He is survived by son, Dennis (Penny) Anderson of Holdrege; daughters, Gerrie Roberson of Brady, Becky (Earl) Johnson of Scottsbluff, Brenda Anderson of North Platte, Sheila Anderson of Grand Island and Shelley St. John of Bennington; 10 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; nephews, Roger Kollmar, Mel Kollmar and David Short; niece, Diana Davis Chavez and extended family.
Memorials are suggested to Brady Community Bible Church. Onlince condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com.
Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Brady Community Bible Church with Pastor Robert Litzenberger officiating. Burial will follow at the St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Cozad. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with the family present from 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.