Dutcher, Kodie Braelynn

Kodie Braelynn Dutcher, 10, passed away too soon on July 7, 2020. Kodie was born Aug. 9, 2009, in Nebraska, to Brandy Bielicki. She was raised in North Platte prior to moving to Baraboo, Wisconsin. The family will remember Kodie's many nicknames, including Kodie Jack Cheese, Jack-O, Frank and McBloaty. Kodie idolized her aunts and uncles, always wanting to be just like them. She will be missed beyond measure by her family. She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Pepaw Bielicki, Double G, Grandma Zorn and Nana and Papa. Survivors include her loving mother, Brandy (Alexander Kalbus) Bielicki; grandparents, Brian (Donna) Bielicki and Barbara Sellers; aunts and uncles, Cindy (Buck) Skinner, Mackenzie (Taylor Geitz) Bielicki, Hunter Bielicki, Abigail Bielicki, Tender (Hanna) Fox, David (Tracy) Hoffman; and many extended family, other relatives and close friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank the entire community for the outpouring of love and support shown to them. Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Redlin Funeral Home, 401 Madison Ave., Baraboo, with limited seating. Keeping in line with the county guidelines, there will be a maximum of 50 people allowed in the building at a time. A public visitation will start at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Redlin Funeral Home.
Most Popular
-
‘A Living Nightmare’: 25-year-old man remains missing a year later
-
Police describe Lincoln officer's perilous effort to save man who jumped from bridge over I-180
-
Two new virus cases confirmed in Lincoln County
-
North Platte woman wins truck from lottery scratch ticket
-
North Platte Police Department investigating inmate death at Lincoln County Detention Center
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.