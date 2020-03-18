Dybdahl, Marvin

Marvin T. Dybdahl, 76, of McCook, passed away on March 10, 2020, at Community Hospital in McCook. Marvin was born June 12, 1943, in Maywood to Martin and Doris E. (Stone) Dybdahl. Along with his four brothers, Marvin attended school in Maywood, graduating from Maywood High School with the Class of 1961. Following high school, Marvin enlisted in the United States Army. He proudly served his country from 1961 until his honorable discharge in 1964. The following year, Marvin married Patricia Temple in Wyoming. They always found time to come home often to Maywood for family gatherings and visit with friends. On March 28, 1987, Marvin married Yvonne (Kahler) Dybdahl in McCook, where the couple made their home. Marvin enjoyed woodworking, tomahawk throwing at the Black Powder Rendezvous, riding motorcycles, finding good deals at yard sales, hunting, fishing and dancing. He was a member of the Christian faith. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Patricia and Yvonne; and two brothers, William (Beverly) Dybdahl and Warren Dybdahl. Those left to celebrate his life include his stepchildren, Lawrence Thayer Jr. of Holbrook, Lonnie Thayer of Tucson, Arizona, and Lorie (Glenn) Blackshear of Spokane, Washington; his adopted family, Heath Danler, Melissa Litsch and James (Alisa) Hall, all of McCook; two brothers, Wayne Dybdahl of Hastings and Sam (Laurie) Dybdahl of McCook; ten step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; his canine friend, Honey Bee; and a host of extended family members and friends. Memorials are suggested to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be shared at carpenterbreland.com. A graveside memorial service with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 27, at the Maywood Cemetery with Pastor Clark Bates officiating. A book signing, with family present to greet friends, will be from 9-11 a.m. Monday, April 27, at Carpenter Breland Funeral Home in McCook.
Service information
Apr 27
Book Signing with Family Present to Greet Friends
Monday, April 27, 2020
9:00AM-11:00AM
Carpenter Breland Funeral Home
305 West C Street
McCook, NE 69001
Apr 27
Graveside Memorial Service
Monday, April 27, 2020
2:00PM
Maywood Cemetery
North of Maywood
Maywood, NE 69038
