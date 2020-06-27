Ealy, Dona

Dona Margurite Ealy Dona Margurite Ealy, 91, of Curtis, died at Senior Living Choices in Curtis on June 25, 2020. Dona was born at Stapleton to Raymond and Margaret Crewdson on March 27, 1929, and grew up in North Platte. Cremation was chosen. Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. The memorial book may be signed online at odeanchapel.com or prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore which is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Dona Ealy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.