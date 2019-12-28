Earl Roy Pharris, 93, of Cozad, passed away Dec. 12, 2019, at Meadowlark Pointe Assisted Living.
Earl was born Jan. 1, 1926, in a small rural home near Jerome, Idaho. He graduated from the University of Idaho with a master’s degree in animal nutrition.
Earl married Hazel Danquist on July 10, 1949, in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. Earl moved to Cozad in 1955 and ran Armour Feedlot for 18 years. When the feedlot was sold, he became a cattle buyer for the remainder of his career.
Earl was a leader in 4-H and was a member of the state school board. He was a master woodworker and artist. He enjoyed fixing things for his family and the church. He also spent many hours supporting the Robert Henri Museum.
Earl will be remembered as a great storyteller and was always quick with a joke. He will be missed by many and will not be soon forgotten.
Earl is survived by his wife, Hazel; sons, John Pharris, Robert Pharris, and Jeff (Joni) Pharris, and grandchildren, Caleb Pharris, Jordan Pharris, Joshua Pharris, Madeline Bannister, Jared Pharris and Jordann Pharris; and great-granddaughter, Della Bannister.
Memorials are suggested to the American Lutheran Church or Robert Henri Museum. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the American Lutheran Church in Cozad, with Pastor Steve Berke officiating. Cremation was chosen. Inurnment will be prior to the service at 9:30 a.m. at Cozad Cemetery. Those wishing to sign the memorial book may do so from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29at Berryman Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.