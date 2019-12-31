Eddie Olin Norton, 80, of Maxwell, passed away Dec. 26, 2019, at Great Plains Health.
Eddie was born June 8, 1939, in Limon, Colorado, to Otis A. and Fern C. (Cook) Norton. He attended schools in Genoa and Sterling, Colorado. He was united in marriage to Margaret Lunkwitz on Jan. 11, 1969, at the First Lutheran Church in North Platte. Eddie worked for Lincoln County Roads as a motor grader operator for 32 years. He enjoyed spending his time fishing and gardening.
Eddie was preceded in death by his mother and father; brothers, James, Leonard, Franklin, Otis and Charles.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Margaret Norton; son, Bobby (Lorie) Norton; grandsons, Connor (Shelby) Norton and Ethan Norton and a sister, Opal Palmer.
A memorial has been established in his name. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Pastor Arnold Flater officiating. Burial will follow at Plainview Cemetery, Maxwell. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., with the family receiving friends 5 to 8 p.m., Friday Jan. 2, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
