Edward Lee Wallin, 75, of North Platte, passed away Sept. 15, 2019 at the North Platte Care Center.
He was born in Kimball, to Winton H. And Maurine N. (Belgum) Wallin. Ed graduated from Kimball County High School in 1962. He began working for the U.S. Postal Service and continued for about two years until he joined the U.S. Navy Reserves. He served two years of active duty aboard ship in the Tonkin Gulf off Vietnam. After his discharge, he moved to North Platte and began working for the Post Office once again. Following his retirement, he worked for Todd’s Alignment for nine years. Ed was a member of the Cowboy Capital Chorus in Ogallala, a singing group that entertained at area care facilities. He also had an extensive gun collection, enjoying time at the shooting range and reloading his own ammunition. He was active in the VFW and a member of the Cooties, and also enjoyed calling bingo at the North Platte Senior Center.
Ed is survived by his sister, Janice (Jerry) Zimmerman of Carlsbad, California; sister-in-law, Karen (Happel) Wallin of Lincoln; nieces and nephews, Stephanie Zimmerman, Scott Zimmerman, Sean (Eileen) Zimmerman, Stacey (Steve) Crotti, and Lisa, Kim, and Jeanne Wallin; six great-nieces and -nephews; special friends, the Jim Harris family and Russell Hoatson; as well as other extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Winton and Maurine Wallin; and a brother, Lance Wallin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the VFW and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.
Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be at 10 am on Monday, Oct. 7, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Pastor Clint Walker officiating. Inurnment will follow at 11:30 a.m. with military honors at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Those wishing sign the register book may do so at noon-6 p.m. at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.
