Diana Lynn Edwards Diana Lynn Edwards, 67, of North Platte, died unexpectedly at Great Plains Health on April 3, 2020. Diana was born in North Platte to Don and Velma (Cheevers) Dancer on Sept. 10, 1952. She grew up in Omaha where she graduated from North High School then got married. On March 27, 1971, Diana married the love of her life, Daniel Eugene Edwards. They lived in Omaha before moving to North Platte in '74. Diana worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone as an operator until it was bought out then stayed home with their children. In her later years, she was a foster mom and caregiver. Diana was a member of TOPS and Marriage Encounter and attended Harvest Christian Church. She liked to draw, do crafts and bake banana bread. She loved her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids, and enjoyed going to their different activities. Diana was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel; dad, Don Dancer; mom, Velma Carlson; and niece, Apryl Knobbe. She leaves behind her children, Dan Edwards, of Omaha, and Misty (Chad) Hall, Brandi Mitchell and Pamela Edwards, all of North Platte; grandkids, Britton (Amber) Edwards, Alexis Edwards, Zack Edwards, Aaron Moore, Trevor Alexander, Zavion Mitchell, Tayvier Mitchell, Jason Lehnert, Sara Edwards, JayRek Edwards and JeMyah Mayhue; great-grandkids, Taelynn, Emmalynn and Olivia Edwards; sister, Christina (Shawn) Wikle, of Leander, Texas; brother, Ken (Linda) Dancer, of North Platte; and other family. Cremation was chosen and a family gathering will be at a later date. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to the family. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
