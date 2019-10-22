Edwin J. Sweeney, 92, of Mullen, died Oct. 17, 2019, at the Pioneer Memorial Rest Home in Mullen.
Ed was born April 27, 1927, on the family farm northwest of Merna to Edward and Delia Sweeney.
He served in the United States Air Force during World War II and at the end of the war was discharged with the rank of staff sergeant. Ed worked on Sandhills ranches for a number of years. In 1958 he moved to Mullen and worked at Mathew Chevrolet as a mechanic and later a car salesman.
In 1963, Ed married Kathryn (Kostas) Crain at Blessed Sacrament Church in Grand Island. Ed then became an employee of the Mullen School System from 1964 until his retirement in 1987.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathryn; brothers, Henry, Harvey, Lynn and Richard; and sisters, Helen Davis and Rita Schwieger.
He is survived by a sister, Genevive Fraser of Grand Island; a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Sweeney of Grand Island; niece, Deanna Sweeney of Los Osos, California; and special friends, Doug and Betty Deibler of Mullen.
Memorials are suggested to the Pioneer Memorial Rest Home. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com
Services will be at 10 a.m. MT Thursday, Oct. 24, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Mullen. Burial will be at Cedar View Cemetery, Mullen. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Mullen Funeral Home. A rosary will follow at the St. Mary Catholic Church at 7 p.m.
Mullen Funeral Home/Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
