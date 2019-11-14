Elizabeth “Betty” Lou McKeone, 88, of Cozad, passed away Nov. 9, 2019, at Linden Court in North Platte.
Betty was born Jan. 31, 1931, in Grand Island to Robert and Helen (Blackburn) McElroy. She graduated from Grand Island High in 1948 and attended Hastings College for one year where she met Joe McKeone, the love of her life. She received her elementary teaching certificate from Kearney State College and was a first grade teacher in Harvard from 1951 to 1952. Betty and Joe were married on Aug. 3, 1952, at St. Lukes Episcopal Church in Kearney. The young couple moved to Cozad in 1952, where they started making their impact on the community. Betty taught first grade in Cozad for 2½ years before their first son was born. In the summers, Joe managed the swimming pool and Betty was in charge of swimming lessons and taught lifesaving. Betty was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved attending their sporting events and was well-known across the state for her love of referees.
Betty was an accomplished artist, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in art education from Kearney State College in 1983. She taught elementary art enrichment, adult education art classes and painting workshops. She received Awards of Excellence from the Association of Nebraska Art Clubs and was appointed 1996 Artist of the Year and 1997 “NELI” Art Award. Her painting “All Gone” appeared on the cover of Nebraska Life Magazine. Her paintings can be found in homes and businesses across the United States.
Betty served on the original board of directors of the Robert Henri Museum in Cozad and spent countless hours in the renovation and preservation of the building. In May 2019, Betty was recognized as Artist of the Month at the Henri Museum and was honored by the community for her long support of the museum.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe McKeone; and parents, Robert “Bob” and Helen McElroy.
Betty is survived by her children, Kert (Lorre) McKeone of North Platte, Mark (Jen) McKeone of Cozad, Tod (Michele) McKeone of Lexington and Barbara (Kent) Wichelt of Blue Grass, Iowa; her sister, Kay Fyfe of Kearney; 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.
Memorials are suggested to the Robert Henri Museum, 218 E. Eighth St., Cozad, NE 69130, or St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 1520 Ave. B, Cozad, NE. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com.
Cremation was chosen. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Cozad United Methodist Church with Pastor Doug Gahn officiating. The memorial book may be signed from 1-8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, at Berryman Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
