Ellen Louise Arms, 71, of Lincoln, formerly of Lexington and North Platte, passed away Nov. 25, 2019.
She was born to Orvylle and Marian (Heck) Rosenblad on Dec. 5, 1947, in Gothenburg.
She was preceded in death by her father, Orvylle; stepfather, Harold Rosenblad: grandson, Anthoney McGinnis.
Ellen is survived by her children, Kelly (Steve) Munson of Sioux Falls and Susan (Bill) Buettner of Lincoln; six grandchildren, Michael, Nathanial McGinnis, Emmalie, Madalyn, Evellen and Margaret Buettner; six great-grandchildren; mother, Marian Rosenblad; brothers, Jeff (Carol) Rosenblad, Kevin Rosenblad and Dennis Rosenblad; five nephews and extended family members.
Online condolences may be shared at lincolnccfh.com. Memorials are suggested to the Capital Humane Society and the American Heart Association.
Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R St., Lincoln. A reception honoring Ellen’s life will at 2 p.m,, Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Valley Christian Church, North Platte. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, Lincoln, is in charge of arrangements.
