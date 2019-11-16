Emily Lois Schwartz Kaufman, 101, of Oshkosh passed away Nov. 14, 2019, at the Regional West Garden County Nursing Home in Oshkosh.
Emily Lois Schwartz Kaufman was born in Denver on May 30, 1918, to Emil Robert and Theresa Sarah Mae (Lehman) Kielgass. At age 3 she moved with her family to Sedgwick, Colorado, and graduated from Sedgwick High School in 1936.
Emily’s father published newspapers in Sedgwick, Ovid and Crook, Colorado, and, starting very young, Emily delivered the Rocky Mountain News door to door during her growing up years.
In 1937, Emily moved with her family to Arizona and on Feb. 18, 1938, she married Ernest Schwartz in Yuma, Arizona, who brought her back to Nebraska where she lived on the Schwartz farmstead until Ernest met with a fatal accident in 1957.
To this marriage were born two children, Steven and Lana Schwartz.
Emily moved to Oshkosh in 1959 when she married Walter Ekdahl. A few years after Walt Ekdahl died, Emily married Albert Kaufman in 1985.
Since 1938, Emily has been a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Chappell, a church where she was confirmed after marrying Ernest, the church where her children were baptized and confirmed, the church where she married Walter Ekdahl and Albert Kaufman and the church where she wanted her final services.
Emily had numerous interests, starting with being a 4-H leader as a young bride and then a Girl Scout Leader when she moved to Oshkosh. She loved playing golf, which she did until age 95; playing bridge until age 101 and raising enviable gardens of vegetables and flowers. For 22 years, Emily was the site manager for the Oshkosh Senior Center and found her niche in life when she became a charter member of the “Just Write” writer’s group in Oshkosh. There seemingly was no end to her imagination and life recollections from which she produced numerous stories.
Emily loved farming and liked the freedom it provided. She remained engaged in her farming operation until her death, always wanting to know what was planted where.
Preceding Emily in death were her parents, Emil and Theresa Kielgass; her husbands, Ernest Schwartz, Walter Ekdahl and Albert Kaufman; her son, Steven, in 2011; and all of her five siblings, John “Jack” Kielgass, Sarah Louise Sneith, Liska Warner, Earl Kielgass and Patricia Laybe.
Surviving are Emily’s daughter, Lana Schwartz Balka; daughter-in-law, Kathy Schwartz of Sterling, Colorado; grandchildren, Jim and Jennifer Schwartz of Chappell, Eric Schwartz of Zumbrota, Minnesota, Ronald and Janel Rutherford of Topeka, Kansas, Capt. Carrie Schwartz and husband Maj. Nate Hofferman of the United States, Darin and Penny Falk of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Sherry Brown Pusey of Sterling; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
Memorials are suggested to the Regional West Garden County Foundation (c/o Nursing Home projects), the Oshkosh Library, Garden Club of Garden County, or the Zion Lutheran Church in Chappell. Online condolences may be shared at bondegardfunerals.com.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Zion Lutheran Church, Chappell, with the Rev. Neil Carlson officiating. Burial will follow at the Chappell City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home, Oshkosh, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.