Ervin Duane Kaufman, 84, of Fort Collins, Colorado, passed away Dec. 1, 2019.
Ervin was born on April 12, 1935, in Scottsbluffto Raymond and Mary (Schaffer) Kaufman and was the oldest of three children. Ervin graduated from Cozad High School in 1954. He married Jerry Ann Henderson on Jan. 29, 1956, at the First Christian Church in North Platte.
Ervin spent the bulk of his adult life working in the automotive aftermarket and finished out his career working for the NAPA warehouse in Denver, where he and his wife, Jerry, lived for 20 years prior to Ervin retiring in 2003. They returned to North Platte shortly thereafter. Jerry passed away in 2013 and Ervin moved to Fort Collins in 2017 to be closer to family.
Ervin was a past member of the North Platte Elks Lodge as well as a past 4-H leader. While in Denver, he and Jerry were active in the German Russian Club. His family meant the world to him and he was involved in various activities with them. Ervin was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Jerry.
He is survived by sons, Randi of Fort Collins and Rod (Karen) of Cedar Hill, Texas; brother, Marvin (Marie) of Dacona, Colorado; sister, Carol Knowski (Frank) of Milliken, Colorado; grandchildren, Ashley Brown and Kevin Kaufman; and great-grandchildren, Avery and Ellie Brown.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be shared at allnuttftcollins.com.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Allnutt Drake Chapel, 650 W. Drake Road, Fort Collins, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.