Evangeline “Angie” B. Torres, 78, of North Platte, passed away Oct. 10, 2019, in North Platte.
Angie was born on April 19, 1941, in North Platte, the eldest of nine daughters, to Jesus Torres and Estefana Barrios. She attended country school in North Platte and Scottsbluff through the seventh grade. At a young age, she had the responsibility of working the fields and caring for her younger siblings. Since the age of 12, she worked beet fields in Scottsbluff, picked potatoes and onions in Ovid, Colorado, and topped and thinned beets in Brule. Later, she worked for TRW in Ogallala and then owned her own housekeeping business in Sterling.
On Sept. 17, 1960, she married Benjamin Martin Torres in Haxtun, Colorado. They were married for 59 years. Angie cherished her family and ended every encounter with an “I love you.” She enjoyed embroidery, cooking and baking, gardening and flowers, and loved talking to people one-on-one. Anyone who met her was a friend. She was a faithful woman, who shared her faith with others every chance she could.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jess and Estefana Torres; children, Vincent, Belinda and James Torres; siblings, Bivien, Narciso, Tony, Mike, Frank and Mikecito Torres; sisters, Carol West and Ramona Torres.
Angie is survived by her husband, Benjamin Torres of North Platte; son, Michael (Misti) Torres of North Platte; daughters, Sophia (Don) Crawley of Columbia, Maryland, and Denise (Gilbert) Meraz of Sterling; grandchildren, Adrian, Angela, and Noah Meraz, Garrett Olson, Joshua O’Dell, Vincent Torres; two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Adilynn; siblings, Delores (Pete) Torres, Mary (Don) Holden, Marcia Jimenez, Joe (Sandy) Torres, Molly Cross, Rosie (Jim) Meeker, Alice (Steve) Stites.
Memorials may be made to the Evangeline Torres Memorial Fund in care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Sterling. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her baby James. The family will be greeting friends for a closed casket visitation from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, Tennant Funeral Home, Sterling, Colorado.
