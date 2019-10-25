Evangeline “Van” Kloepping, 97, of Lexington, died Oct. 22, 2019, at Avamere in Lexington.
Van was born March 20, 1922, near Holdrege to John N.E. and Matilda (Thorne) Lindblade. She attended rural school and graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1939. After graduation, she attended Wesleyan College, where she was a cheerleader and received her teaching certificate. She then taught rural school for three years.
On Oct. 22, 1944, she was united in marriage to V. William “Bill” Kloepping at the United Methodist Church in Lexington. One son and three daughters were blessed to this marriage: Douglas, Sally, Janelle and Lisa. The couple spent the next 69½ years together until Bill passed away on March 15, 2014. The very day that Van died would have been their 75th wedding anniversary.
Van was a longtime member of the Calvary Assembly of God Church, the Christian Women’s Club, the hospital auxiliary and was very active in 4-H activities that Bill was working on. She enjoyed knitting, playing cards and reading.
Van had moved to Avamere in Lexington after Bill’s death, where she was often heard playing the piano for various activities. Van will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Van was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; grandson, Shon Kloepping; and two sisters and their husbands, Lindy (Gene) Curtis and Evelyn (Harold) Fagot.
Survivors include one son Douglas (Barb) Kloepping of Lexington; three daughters, Sally (Doug) Nichols of Kearney, Janelle (Jim) Hawks of North Platte, Lisa (Jim) Davis of Thornton, Colorado; 10 grandchildren, Jason (Dannette) Kloepping of Bartley, Trent (Brandi) Kloepping of Gothenburg, Chad (Jenny) Fischer of Grand Island, Shannon (Jeff) Anderson of Centennial, Colorado, Shiloh (Josh) Martinez of Bailey, Colorado, Collin (Kate) Nichols of Kearney, Matt (Briana) Hawks of North Platte, Nate (Amy) Hawks of North Platte, Jed Davis of Boulder, Colorado, and Kayla Davis of Thornton; 19 great-grandchildren, Kristen, Austin, Jayden, Kinsley, Ryann, Hadley, Zaveri, Landon, Lucas, Carson, Kyler, Corinne, Case, Siahna, CharleeJo, Aiden, Macie, Ellie and Hadley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Calvary Assembly Of God Church or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Calvary Assembly Of God Church, Lexington, with Pastor Rex Adams officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, which is in charge of arrangements.
