Evelyn Lorraine Duckworth, 91, of North Platte, passed away Nov. 6, 2019, at the North Platte Care Center.
Evelyn was born March 21, 1928, at Stratton to Carl Earnest and Stella Edith (Sill) Felker. She grew up in Trenton where she graduated from high school in 1945.
In 1947, Evelyn married Keith Bowen. They lived in several Nebraska communities and raised five children, later divorcing. Evelyn had worked as a secretary for a while and lived in Kearney before moving to North Platte and rekindling a romance with her high school boyfriend, Stanley Duckworth.
Evelyn and Stanley were married on Oct. 9, 1998, and enjoyed the past 21 years together here in North Platte. They were members of the First United Methodist Church and could be seen outside working in the flower gardens of the church, Evelyn doing most of the work and Stanley offering his assistance.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Stella Felker; sister and brother-in-law, Irma and Tom Spears; brothers, Barney, Bill, Foster, John, Harry, Stewart “Doc” and Forrest “Frostie” Felker; son-in-law, Robert Arehart; first husband, Keith Bowen; and granddaughter, Shauna Arehart.
Along with her loving husband, Stanley, Evelyn is survived by her children and their families — son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Luann Bowen of Elm Creek, and their children: Travis (Elisa) Bowen and their children Ameilia and William; Shannon (Curt) Hineline and their children, Mikhail, Owen and Riley; Nicholas (Michaela) Bowen and their children Landon and Carter; Chelsea (Jon) Sullivan and their children, Jadia, Gianna and Porter; and Jocelyn (Lance) Blythe and their children, Camden, Ariana and Haven; son, Jim Bowen of Bertrand, and his children: Tessa Bowen; Alex (Laura) Bowen and their children, Kinzley and Adelynn; and Hayley Bowen; son and daughter-in-law, John and Darla Bowen of Phoenix, Arizona, and their son Connor Bowen; daughter and son-in-law, Jana and Jim Jameson of Beatrice, and Jana’s children: Christopher (Erica) Arehart and their children Drew, Mallory and Cooper; Lindsay (Rickey) Washington and their children, Ariah and Julia; Brandi Jourdon and her children Garrett, Hayden and Myles; Ashley Washburn and her children, Carson, Tynli and Olivia; Monica (E.J.) Jones and their children MaLiaya, BriLeigh, KiLynn and Tripp; and stepdaughter Stacy (Ryan) Ideus and their daughter, Violet; daughter Julie Bowen Walston of Ridgecrest, California, and her children: Whitney (David) Haefele; Chloe Walston; and Parker Walston. Survivors also include her special friends, Lisa and David Fudge, Shawn and Becca Moss, Leona Killham and Greg and Michelle Kring, all of North Platte; and many other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to First United Methodist Church.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Douglas A. Delp officiating. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with family greeting friends from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
