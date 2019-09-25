Evelyn Rae Schwartz, 75, of North Platte passed away Sept. 23, 2019, at Great Plains Health.
Evelyn was born on Oct. 18, 1943, in Sutherland to Mainard and Mary (Lass) Rotert.
She attended Sutherland Public Schools, graduating from Sutherland High School in 1962. On July 20, 1963, she married Henry Schwartz Jr. in Sutherland. The couple lived in North Platte and Hershey most of their lives.
Evelyn was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Henry.
Survivors include children, Larry (Michelle) Schwartz of Dolores, Colorado, Cindy (Nate) Kortan of Williston, North Dakota, and Luke Schwartz of North Platte; grandchildren, Ethan (Amber) Schwartz, Brianna (Phillip) Chadwick, Sierra Schwartz, Nathan Kortan, Zach (Natalia) Kortan, Sam Kortan and Jacob Schwartz; great-grandchildren, Brantley, Tucker, Henry, and Mateo; sister, Karen (Richard) Kreiling of Hershey; sister-in-law Mary Ann (Kenny) Sayer of North Platte; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.
Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. A memorial has been established.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, North Platte, with the the Rev. Josh Brown as celebrant. Burial will be at the Riverview Cemetery near Sutherland. Christian wake service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
