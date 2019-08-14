Evelyn V. Reed, 92, of North Platte, passed away Aug. 13, 2019.
Evelyn was born on May 6, 1927, in Ogallala, to James and Mary (Truble) Reed. She lived on a farm in Arthur County and went to school at Arthur District No. 1 until she was 9 years old.
In 1936, Evelyn and her family moved to North Platte where she graduated from St. Patrick High School with the class of 1944. In 1948, her family moved to Boulder, Colorado, where she worked for an OPA office. She later went to First National Bank and moved back to North Platte in 1950. Evelyn worked for Hanson Fuenning Accounting Firm for 50 years and continued until the company merged with Dana Cole Co. where she worked part-time until her retirement in 2006.
Evelyn was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, a member of the Catholic Daughters, and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed bowling and traveled to over 30 state tournaments in her lifetime. She was proud to be a part of the 600 Club. Evelyn enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews and was very good to her parents and brother.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jim and Bernard; sisters, Lucille and Louise; sister-in-law, Gladys Reed; brother-in-law, Robert W. Johnson; and nephews, Clifford A. Reed, Robert J. Johnson and his wife Nina Johnson.
She is survived by nieces and nephews Michael Reed of Leavenworth, Kansas; Ron (Lois) Reed of Laughlin, Nevada; Mary Ellen (Paul) Pedersen of North Platte; Susan (Steve) Coe of Lemoyne; Tom Reed of North Platte; Lynda Johnson of North Platte; Dan (Sherry) Johnson of Savannah, Georgia; Jerry (Lubya) Johnson of North Platte; and numerous great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic School Endowment Trust or your choice.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Rosary and family gathering will be at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
