Everald L. Baxter, 89, of North Platte, passed away July 29, 2019, at Linden Court.
He was born Jan. 22, 1930, at the farm southeast of Moorefield to Elmer and Iola (Stedman) Baxter. At 1 year of age, he and his parents moved to their farm 18 miles south of North Platte. He attended Lone Star country school until he entered high school in North Platte.
He married the love of his life, Bobbie (Navis) Baxter, on Sept. 12, 1954, and he and his new bride attended Bob Jones University for a year. They celebrated 51 wonderful years of marriage before Bobbie passed away in 2005. Everald worked on the farm south of North Platte until moving with his family in January 1962 to Maxwell, where he operated a dairy farm for 22 years. After selling the dairy farm, he worked for Lincoln County and Orschelns for another 26 years, retiring at the age of 80. Everald and Bobbie were active members in the First Baptist Church of Maxwell for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Roberta “Bobbie”; a sister and a brother.
Survivors include children, Tim (Rose) Baxter of Pleasanton, Gaylene (Jim) Miller of Shepherd, Montana, Gregg (Lori) Baxter, of Hinton, Iowa, Tom (Alissa) Baxter of Gibbon, and Brian (Jill) Baxter of North Platte; two sisters, Ruby (LeRoy) Rogers of Lincoln, and Ronda (Gary) Bryant of Amherst, Virginia, and one brother, Kenneth (DeeDee) Baxter of North Platte; 11 grandchildren, Abby, Derek, Andrew, Nathan Miller, Josh Baxter, Bryson, Rhiannon Baxter, Jace Bombeck, Brynn, Kamden Baxter and Monica Hunt; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Maxwell. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the First Baptist Church, Maxwell. Burial will follow at the Plainview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6-8, Thursday, Aug. 1, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
