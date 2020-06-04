Flanders, Margene Leona

Margene Leona Flanders, 77, of North Platte, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020, with her family by her side, after a long hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born April 29, 1943, to Arthur and Anora (Bartles) Albrecht in Deshler and was raised on the family farm in Deshler along with her three sisters. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church and School in Friedensau. She attended Trinity Lutheran Church and School from kindergarten to eighth grade and finished her education in Deshler, graduating from Deshler High School in 1961. Following graduation, she moved to Lincoln to work for First Security Financial. It was in Lincoln she met the love of her life, Lyle Flanders. They were married Sept. 2, 1962, at the same church in which she was baptized, confirmed and educated in her early years. Together they lovingly raised three children, Kristi, Jim and Brian. Throughout their years together, Lyle and Marge lived in various communities where Marge held jobs as a bookkeeper or secretary. They eventually settled in North Platte where they have spent the past 27 years. Her longest and most beloved position was the 13 years she spent with the North Platte Public School District as an administrative assistant in the superintendent's office. Marge was very strong in her faith and was a long-time member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in North Platte. She loved music, whether it be playing the piano or singing in various choir groups. Later she was an avid fan of her grandkids and enjoyed attending their various activities. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law, Pauline and Warren Flanders; twin sister, Marjorie Kroeger; brother-in-law, Jerry Grone; and nephews Robert Grone and Donnie Kroeger. Marge is survived by her husband, Lyle; children, Kristi (Jim) Trofholz, Jim (Denise) Flanders and Brian (Kim) Flanders; nine grandchildren, Kerri (Shane) Crawford, Craig Trofholz, and his special friend Mataya Belka, Hayden Flanders, Trevyn Flanders, Grayson Flanders, Branton Flanders, Jaeli (Kort) Steele, Karli Flanders and fianc� Adam Mackley and Emma Flanders, all of North Platte; sisters, Arlene (Melvin) Holmes of Grand Island and Pat (Stan) Schmidt of Malcolm; sister-in-law, Bev (Jack) Guthrie of Gold Canyon, Arizona; and several nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and School. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with Pastor Daniel Ramsey officiating. Burial will be at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens following the service. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, with family present from 5-7 p.m., at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
