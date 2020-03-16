Fleec, Joan

Joan Fleecs, 79, of North Platte, passed away March 14, 2020, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. Joan was born to Ralph and Mildred (Omey) Schuett on April 25, 1940, in Grand Island and grew up in North Platte. She graduated from North Platte High School in 1958, and then attended Barnes Business College in Denver. On Aug. 29, 1959, Joan was united in marriage to Francis Fleecs in Sutherland. They made their home on the farm south of Sutherland where she enjoyed being a homemaker. She and Francis eventually moved to North Platte in 1993. Joan was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She was a loving wife and mother who especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One of her favorite places to be was on the beach in Florida, watching the ocean. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Mildred Schuett; and brother, Ron Schuett. She is survived by her husband, Francis of North Platte; sons, Mark (Bridget) Fleecs of Littleton, Colorado, Mike Fleecs of Loxahatchee, Florida, and Jon Fleecs of Boynton Beach, Florida; daughters, Deb (Todd) Osborn of McPherson, Kansas, and Laurie (Rich) Maciejewski of Doniphan; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and other family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment Fund or American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. The memorial book may be signed from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
