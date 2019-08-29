Florencio “Floyd” Pacheco, 98, of North Platte, passed away Aug. 28, 2019, at the North Platte Care Center.
Floyd was born on July 14, 1921 in Rainsville, New Mexico, to Margrito and Ricarita (Lopez) Pacheco. He grew up in New Mexico working with his family farming and on harvest crews and later in the lead mines of Colorado.
He married Elizabeth “Bessie” Mares on Dec. 1, 1941, in Rainsville, New Mexico. She preceded him in death on Dec. 27, 1985.
Floyd hired on with the Union Pacific Railroad in Cheyenne and moved to North Platte when they built Bailey Yard. He worked as a foreman in the Pacific Fruit Express Department, retiring in 1982 after 31 years of service.
He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church for over 70 years. He also coached a softball team for over 20 years and winning several state championships; enjoyed riding his bike, cycling at least 10 miles a day when he was younger; was an assistant coach for the North Platte Special Olympics swim team, and was a Girl Scout and Boy Scout volunteer. Floyd was past president of the Union Pacific Employees Club. He was a good husband, father and grandfather, who was very kind and supportive. He worked second jobs for many years to provide for his family, and will always be remembered as the strong silent patriarch of the family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bessie; son, Ed Pacheco; grandson, Charles; brother, Donny; and a sister, Vitalia Cardenas.
Survivors include his four children, Art Pacheco, Pearl (Rex) Seal, Richard Pacheco, all of North Platte and Sandy (Gary) Steinbeck of Omaha; seven half-brothers and sisters; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial has been established and online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the Rev. Vijumon Choorackal as celebrant. Burial will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Christian wake service will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
