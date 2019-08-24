Floyd Allen Young, 75, of Colcord, Oklahoma, died on Aug. 11, 2019, at Quail Ridge Living Center in West Siloam Springs, Oklahoma.
Born on Feb. 23, 1944, to Jeff Young and Leta Mash Young in Ada Valley, Arkansas, Floyd graduated from Morilton High School in Morilton, Arkansas. He had multiple degrees, including electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and was only lacking one algebra class for his degree in nuclear engineering. Floyd moved to Nebraska to build the Gerald Gentleman Power Plant in Sutherland and stayed on with NPPD until his retirement.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Leon Young and Billy Joe Flowers and a sister, Ruby Jewel Hitchcock.
He is survived by three children: son, Norman Young of Watts, Oklahoma, and daughters Sue (Bobby) Howell of Colcord, Oklahoma, and Sarah (Sean) Roper of Jay, Oklahoma; two stepchildren, Christopher and Cabrina Reyes of North Platte; a very special nephew, Robert (Auvoni) Carter of Watts, Oklahoma; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister Carolyn (Steve) Pickens of North Little Rock, Arkansas and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home; at noon Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Augusta City Lake, Augusta, Kansas; at noon Friday, Aug. 30, in Watts, Oklahoma; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Little White Church, Ada Valley, Arkansas.
