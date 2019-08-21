Floyd Allen Young, 75, of Colcord, Oklahoma, died Aug. 11, 2019, at Quail Ridge Living Center in West Siloam Springs, Oklahoma.
Born on Feb. 23, 1944, in Ada Valley, Arkansas, he was the son of Jeff Young and Leta Mash Young. Floyd graduated from Conway High School in Conway, Arkansas. He had multiple bachelor’s degrees, including in electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and only lacked an algebra class for his nuclear engineering degree. Floyd helped to build a power plant in North Platte, and stayed to work for the Nebraska Public Power District.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Leon Young and Billy Joe Flowers; and sister, Ruby Jewel Hitchcock.
He is survived by four children, Norman Young of Watts, Oklahoma, Sue (Bobby) Howell of Colcord, Oklahoma, Sarah (Sean) Roper of Jay, Oklahoma, and Robert (Auvoni) Carter of Watts, Oklahoma; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn (Steve) Pickens of North Little Rock, Arkansas; and several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be shared at wassonfuneralhome.com.
The family will host a memorial service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Arkansas, is in charge of arrangements.
