Fox, Ethel Hattie (Brecks)

Ethel Hattie (Brecks) Fox, 83, passed away May 11, 2020, at Meadowlark Pointe Assisted Living in Cozad. Ethel was born Jan. 9, 1937, in Cozad to William Franklin "Earl" and Sophia (Ostendorf) Brecks. She graduated from Cozad High School with the class of 1954. Ethel married Donald James Fox of Gothenburg on March 8, 1958, in Buffalo Gap, Texas. She was the mother of four daughters (the 4 J's), Joni Lynn born in Gothenburg, Jana Lea born in Denver, Jenny Lou born in Denver and Jill LeAnn born in Hawaii. Ethel was a good military wife. It was important to her to raise her children, making a home in a dozen or so new Air Force base assignments. Ethel enjoyed bowling and golf, but her most treasured times were spent with family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Ethel was proud to have been a commissioned lay pastor for 17 years and traveled to many churches around central Nebraska to preach. She spent the majority of those years preaching at Buffalo Grove Church in Lexington. Ethel had the honor of baptizing all seven of her great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Alice Dorsey; and half-sister, Cindy Brecks. Ethel is survived by her husband, Donald James Fox of Cozad; daughters, Joni Fox of Syracuse, Jana (Jay) Dyer of Martell, Jenny (Greg) Wichelt of Cozad and Jill Fox (Darcie Berry) of Ankeny, Iowa; grandchildren, Stephen J. Dyer of Martell, Andrew (Lexi) Wichelt of Hastings, Rebecca (Ben) Loberg of Holdrege and Morgan Wichelt of Cozad; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Beau Dyer, Jordyn and Sydney Wichelt and Barrett, Palmer and Marshall Loberg; brothers, Earl "Bud" Brecks of Lexington and James Brecks of O'Fallon, Illinois; sister, Glenda (Robert) Martin of Lexington; and step-sister Rosemary Hofferber of Kearney. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. Private family graveside service will be Thursday, May 14, at Cozad Cemetery with the Rev. Jill Boyd officiating. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Those wishing to send flowers may do so at that time. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
