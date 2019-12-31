Frank J. Paloucek of Holyoke, Colorado, died Christmas morning 2019 in Haxtun, Colorado, at the age of 83. Frank was born on Oct. 6, 1936, to Joe and Anna Paloucek at their home on the Samuelson Place near Ogallala. He graduated from Ogallala High School in 1955 and Chadron State Teachers College in 1959.
Frank married Norma Jean Curtis of Ogallala in 1961. They are the parents of five children: Cheryl, Caroll (who died in infancy), James, Joan, and John.
After graduation from college, Frank worked at the Keith County Assessor’s Office and farmed with his dad. Frank moved to the Holyoke area in 1967 where he and his brother, Joe Paloucek, Jr., farmed until retiring in 1993. They were among those who pioneered the development and farming of irrigated ground in the area, initially using flood irrigation methods and then converting to center pivot systems. Frank’s work life spanned his dad’s mule teams, the integration of early diesel-powered tractors, to use of today’s modern equipment.
Frank loved fishing, hunting and traveling, and he shared those passions with family and friends. He was an avid fly fisherman and tyer of a killer black woolly bugger. At least twice most summers after retirement, he would visit his brother’s place in Alaska to catch salmon and halibut, play cribbage and tell stories. Until his health began to fail in his early 80s, Frank was blessed to fish more of the nice days than he did not. He traveled the world, visiting all the continents except Antarctica, learning about and genuinely enjoying the people and places across the globe.
Frank appreciated and valued competition as an inexhaustible source of fun and learning. From the sports fields of his youth to playing pitch with family or hearts at Holyoke’s Club 21, he enjoyed friendly rivalry and was a gracious winner and grudging tolerater of losing. Attending his kids’ and later his grandkids’ sporting events was one of his life’s joys. Card games with Frank were not complete without his familiar banter and mild teasing. In his later days, pegging cribbage points involved occasional “fluid” scoring interpretations and constant pleading for help from the crib.
Frank was a solver of problems and a fixer of broken things; a celebrator of happy occasions and a comforter during sad ones. He would search out and work to implement improvements. As a young man, he danced to Hadley Barrett and the Westerners; he always loved Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson. He complimented publicly and corrected privately. He had a boundless optimism and an insatiable curiosity. He not only hoped for the best, he would roll up his sleeves to help it happen. He had an infectious, easy smile and a gentle manner. He was always game for the next adventure or available to sit quietly and hold your hand. He believed and lived the promise of education, read constantly, and never stopped learning. He was a model of aspiration, an encourager of dreams, and an advancer of good causes. He was generous and friendly and waved to the people he passed. He relished the everyday, remarkable things that comprise being a good husband, father, and citizen. His presence was at once a warm, comforting embrace and a tender urge to do your best.
Frank’s mom was an immigrant to the United States, as were his paternal grandparents. He well understood and eagerly embraced the opportunities available in this country, and his life truly was a story of a welcoming American dream.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter, Caroll. He is survived by his wife Norma of Holyoke; children Cheryl (Phil) Breidenbach of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Jim (Malinda) Paloucek of North Platte, Joanie (Lance) Fuller of Kearney, and John (Juli) Paloucek of Ogallala; twelve grandchildren; four great grandchildren; his brother Joe of Denver, Colorado; and many nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Frank’s wishes, his remains were cremated and there will be no public services.
