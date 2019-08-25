Frank Thompson Henley Jr., was born Dec. 8, 1931, in Troy, New York, and passed away Aug. 22, 2019, in Macon, Georgia, at the age of 87.
Frank graduated from St. Patrick High School in June 1950. In 1952, he was inducted into the Artillery Branch of the U.S. Army and completed 16 weeks of basic and advanced training at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. Upon completion, he was sent to Korea during the Korean Conflict and rose through the ranks to staff sergeant and was in charge of the Unit Survey Crew. At the end of the hostilities, he returned to the United States and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. Shortly thereafter, he enrolled at Kearney State Teachers College (now the University of Nebraska at Kearney). During his freshman year, he was awarded the Mathematics Achievement Award. In June 1960, he earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyoming.
Frank’s career as an electrical engineer spanned 41 years, both in private industry and the federal government. Initially, he was employed by the General Dynamics Corp. in California, working on the Atlas missile, and concluded at Warner Robins Air Force Base in Georgia, performing electronic maintenance on the various weapon systems employed by the U.S. Air Force. He retired from federal service in 2001.
Aside from his career, his interests ranged from carpentry, photography and automobile repair to boating and fishing.
Frank was the eldest son of Frank T. Henley Sr. and Margaret (Moylan) Henley.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard H. Henley and survived by his youngest brother, Henry J. Henley.
He is also survived by two nephews, John P. (Rachel) Henley of Kansas City, Kansas, and James M. (Tara) Henley of Castle Rock, Colorado; four nieces, Michelle M. (Tom) Brennan of Yardley, Pennsylvania, Kimberley L. (David) Henley-Oarr of Brookeville, Maryland, Angela S. Henley of Kansas City, Kansas, and Kathleen L. (Derek) Petty of Columbia, Maryland; and nine great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial has been established and online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
The Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the Rev. Vijumon Choorackal as celebrant. In accordance with Frank’s wishes, he will be buried in North Platte in Floral Lawn Cemetery, next to his mother and brother. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Christian wake services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
