Frankie Lee Savage, 61, of North Platte, died Oct. 17, 2019, at home.
Frankie was born March 9, 1958, to Frank Eugene and Colleen Agnes (Smith) Savage at North Platte, where he grew up and attended school. Ever since he was young, Frankie had a passion for drag racing and that carried over to his love of NASCAR and being a huge Chevy fan.
He married Deanna Jeanine Peck on April 28, 1979, and the couple continued living in North Platte. Frankie loved taking care of his yard and gardening. He also liked camping, traveling, cooking and eating wild game, and was a Husker football fan.
Frankie was a member of the Moose, Eagles, Lake Maloney Ski Club and the National Hot Rod Association.
Frankie was preceded in death by his father, Frank Savage; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank Sr. and Erla Peck; and nephew, Frankie Lloyd Peck.
He is survived by his mother, Colleen Savage, and the love of his life, Deanna Savage, both of North Platte; sisters, Carol (Larry) Hemenway of Paxton and Connie (Bill Jr.) Thrash and Rhonda (Craig) Warnke of North Platte; brothers-in-law, Frank (Cheryl) Peck Jr., Ron (Chris) Richardson, Joe (Jeanna) Koubek, Steve Peck (Lorena Carpenter) and Todd (Tanya) Gayman, all of North Platte; lifelong cousin and friend, Jim (Lori) Smith of North Platte; his dog, Myia; and many other family members and friends.
Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.
Cremation was chosen. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore with Pastor Brett Hatheway officiating. The memorial book may be signed prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
