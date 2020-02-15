Fred Ortega, 64,
of Ogallala, died Feb. 13, 2020, at the Sutherland Care Center, Sutherland. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at St. Luke Catholic Church with Father Bryan Ernest officiating. Burial will follow at Big Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Draucker Funeral Home Chapel. Rosary will be recited at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Draucker Funeral Home Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the St. Luke Catholic Church Choir. Online condolences may be shared at drauckerfuneralhome.com. Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.