Fred R. Dircksen Sr., 67, of North Platte, passed away Dec. 3, 2019, at his home.
He was born May 28, 1952, to Fred and Anna (Thompson) Dircksen at North Platte. Fred graduated from North Platte High School with the class of ’70.
In 1970, he hired out with the Union Pacific Railroad as a conductor, retiring after 41 years in 2012. Fred joined the United States Army in 1972 until his honorable discharge in 1973.
On June 3, 1975, Fred was united in marriage to Sherry Curtis at Norton, Kansas.
He enjoyed working on cars with his boys, loved canning and fishing with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; one sister; parents-in-law, Richard “Dick” and Donna Curtis.
Fred is survived by his wife, Sherry; children, Fred Jr., Tom, Travis (Heather), Trent (Kristin Chambers), Richard (Michelle), Tyler Dircksen and Rachel Harris, all of North Platte; 15 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers; five sisters; a brother-in-law, Tom (Deanna) Curtis; and other relatives and friends.
A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Pastor James Trippett officiating. Cremation was chosen. Inurnment with military honors will be at North Platte Cemetery. Memorial book signing with family receiving friends will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
