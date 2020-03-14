Freeman, Jack Clayton

Jack C. Freeman, 72, of Oshkosh, went to be with his Lord and Savior March 5, 2020, at Great Plains Health Hospital in North Platte. He was surrounded by family and the prayers of many loved ones. Memorials are suggested to Oshkosh United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at bondegardfunerals.com. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Oshkosh United Methodist Church with Gary Norrod officiating. A lunch will follow. Cremation was chosen and there will be no visitation. Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is in charge of arrangements.
Service information
Mar 21
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 21, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Oshkosh United Methodist Church
411 W 3rd St
Oshkosh, NE 69154
411 W 3rd St
Oshkosh, NE 69154
