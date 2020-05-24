Audrey Maxine ( Priest) French Audrey Maxine (Priest) French, 85, was born Dec. 26, 1934 in Hemet, California, to Hugh and Louelva (Connell) Priest. She went to her heavenly home on May 21, 2020, at Highland Park Care Center in Alliance. She was the youngest of five children, Hermel, Alice, Kenneth and Doris. The family moved to a ranch northwest of Tryon in March 1935. That ranch later became known as the Bob Stevenson place. The Priest children attended district country school and rode their horse to school. Audrey was a 1952 McPherson County High School graduate and received Nebraska State Normal School training so she could teach school. Her first teaching assignment was at District 36 in McPherson County. Audrey married Arthur M. French on June 29, 1952, at her parent's home in Tryon. To this union, four children were born, Judy, Brian, Karla and Darwin. Audrey and Art purchased the Tryon Graphic newspaper in 1957. The family moved to Stapleton in 1960 after purchasing The Stapleton Enterprise. Later they added the ownership of the Thomas County Herald, June 1, 1981, the Arnold Sentinel in 1987, and Creative Printers, Inc. Audrey was active in the Stapleton and Tryon communities. She was a member of the Tryon Rebekah Lodge No. 413, first serving in 1974 as Noble Grand. She remained active in the Rebekah's until 2007 when the Tryon Lodge closed. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 324 in Stapleton, a member of the Stapleton Chamber of Commerce, and a member of Free Methodist Church in Ringgold where she taught Sunday school for many years. Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur in November 2008; and her brothers and sisters, Alice (Gordon) Bassett, Hermel Priest, Kenneth (Maxine) Priest, and Doris (LaVerne) Neal; parents, Hugh and Louelva; step-father, Elzie Hatch; step-sisters, Lois (Malcolm) Connell, and Gloria (Everett) Miller; and step-brother, Don (Mabel) Hatch. She is survived by children, Judy M. Kramer of North Platte, Brian French of Brady, Karla (Mike) Janecek of North Platte, and Darwin (Diana) French of Alliance; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Phyllis Priest of North Platte, brother-in-law, Don Nicholson of North Platte; and sister-in-law, Alice (Clayton) Dobbins of Ft Worth, Texas. A memorial has been established in her name and online condolences can be made at adamsswanson.com. The service will be livestreamed on the Adams & Swanson Facebook page. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at the Miller Cemetery near Tryon with the Rev. John Parsons officiating. Visitation will be from noon-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.